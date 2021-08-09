$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Comerica reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Comerica stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

