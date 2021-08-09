$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

ADI stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.76. 136,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after acquiring an additional 296,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

