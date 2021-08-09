$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,656 shares of company stock worth $1,761,638. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,217,000 after purchasing an additional 386,920 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,096,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. 1,344,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,402. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

