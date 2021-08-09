1,122 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $201.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $207.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

