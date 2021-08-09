11,746 Shares in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Bought by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 326,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 310,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 25,454 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,867,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAX stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

