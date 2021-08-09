$119.27 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post $119.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.50 million and the lowest is $111.20 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $495.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.92 million to $530.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $742.26 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

PTCT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,956. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,053,000 after buying an additional 182,088 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,324,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,770,000 after buying an additional 116,315 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.