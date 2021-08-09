1,324 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,324 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Expedia Group by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after buying an additional 1,057,595 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Expedia Group by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,210,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,068,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $148.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.00. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

