151,310 Shares in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Bought by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 151,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in VEON by 1,331.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,576,000 after buying an additional 8,185,200 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in VEON by 11.6% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,074,000 after buying an additional 7,698,936 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth $9,055,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in VEON by 10,737.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,771,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 3,736,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 154.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,964,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,813 shares during the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.76 on Monday. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.

VEON has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.98.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

