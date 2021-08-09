$165.59 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post sales of $165.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $160.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $615.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.63 million to $617.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $660.61 million, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $788.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.57. 13,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,484. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,960,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,994,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after buying an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,678,000 after buying an additional 330,826 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

