$177.64 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $177.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.66 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $164.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $739.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $729.45 million to $763.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $851.42 million, with estimates ranging from $829.76 million to $869.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,458,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,067 shares of company stock worth $9,961,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in MarketAxess by 445.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $484.64. 117,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,005. MarketAxess has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.