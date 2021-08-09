$18.84 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post sales of $18.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.68 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $14.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $81.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.06 million to $82.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.03 million, with estimates ranging from $89.29 million to $111.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.82% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

CGRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ CGRN traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.