$184.73 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report $184.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $171.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $758.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $772.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $815.60 million, with estimates ranging from $773.60 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CVLT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $267,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $75.90 on Monday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

