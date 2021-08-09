19,263 Shares in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MILE. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,574,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,030,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,571,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,406,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Metromile stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50. Metromile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

