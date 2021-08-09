1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $40.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONEM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,644,000 after acquiring an additional 477,435 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 945,480 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,489,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,255,000 after purchasing an additional 571,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

