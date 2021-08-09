1stdibs.Com (DIBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIBS shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

