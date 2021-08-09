1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Gap Up to $17.31

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $17.97. 1stdibs.Com shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 3,082 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIBS)
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
