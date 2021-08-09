$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Shares of WLK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.08. 5,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,873. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.