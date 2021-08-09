$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Shares of WLK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.08. 5,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,873. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.