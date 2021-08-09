2,720 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in V.F. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in V.F. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in V.F. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in V.F. by 80.7% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in V.F. by 264.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. stock opened at $80.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.98. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

