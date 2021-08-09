273,500 Shares in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 273,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth about $5,032,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth about $4,644,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $385.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SOC Telemed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

