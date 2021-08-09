292 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 177.3% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $150.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

