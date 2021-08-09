$295.72 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report $295.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.03 million. Masimo posted sales of $278.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $276.06 on Monday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Masimo by 34.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Masimo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Masimo by 16.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Masimo by 19.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after acquiring an additional 130,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in Masimo by 26.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 594,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,638,000 after acquiring an additional 125,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.