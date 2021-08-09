$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.53 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,806. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.15. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.6% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 53,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 38,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 91,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 92.0% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

