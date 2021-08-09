$3.15 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post sales of $3.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $9.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 million to $13.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.63 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $23.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLDB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of SLDB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.78. 457,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,775. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

