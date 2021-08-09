30,461 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $22.81 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

