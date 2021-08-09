31,238 Shares in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Acquired by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF comprises 1.5% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,738,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period.

Shares of REMX traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.70. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $111.99.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.