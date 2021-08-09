3,202 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 47.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Quidel by 166.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 535.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $124.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.27. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. On average, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

