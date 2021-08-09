34,975 Shares in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.06 million, a PE ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.32. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.48.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

