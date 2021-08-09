3,500 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in CME Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,883,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $209.84 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

