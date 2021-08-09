3,570 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98.

