3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.86. 2,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,269. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.