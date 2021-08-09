$4.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $18.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.41 to $19.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.18 to $27.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 42,204 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

