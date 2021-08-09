49,736 Shares in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cullinan Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $71,699,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,995,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $20,348,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $9,178,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $27.62 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

