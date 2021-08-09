4,978 Shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTRPA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $14,820,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $2,848,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 37,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 110,741 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $4.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

