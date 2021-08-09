5,944 Shares in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $53,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,590 shares in the company, valued at $245,610.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $358,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $912,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $570.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.42.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

