6,209 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:FNF opened at $46.80 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

