624 Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 624 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $23,202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 2,133.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,634 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 176,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

