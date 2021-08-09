$645.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post sales of $645.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $568.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $729.40 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $872.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $9,083,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,460,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $39.16 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

