$645.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post sales of $645.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $568.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $729.40 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $872.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $9,083,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,460,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $39.16 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.