$66.49 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce $66.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.97 million and the lowest is $66.13 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $76.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $278.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.53 million to $279.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $294.79 million, with estimates ranging from $292.62 million to $296.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,301. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

