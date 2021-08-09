6,632 Shares in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of BM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th.

BMTX opened at $11.08 on Monday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BM Technologies Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

