7,000 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 89.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 66,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 83.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JMIA. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.