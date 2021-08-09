$82.01 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report $82.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.52 million. BGSF reported sales of $71.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $304.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.96 million to $305.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.63. BGSF has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

