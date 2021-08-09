$869.60 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report sales of $869.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $891.03 million and the lowest is $835.70 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $908,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Option Care Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.49 and a beta of 1.12.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

