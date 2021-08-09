$869.60 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post sales of $869.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $835.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $891.03 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $781.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $908,625. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Option Care Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Option Care Health by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Option Care Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 44,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after buying an additional 83,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 441.49 and a beta of 1.12.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.