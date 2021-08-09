900 Shares in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOL. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,285,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,251,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,713,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,685,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 147.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 283,065 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOL opened at $27.99 on Monday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04.

