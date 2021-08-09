A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.71. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.43. 33,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,212. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

