Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 254.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 802,843 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABEO. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.