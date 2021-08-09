Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have commented on ABST shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Absolute Software by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Absolute Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,051. The stock has a market cap of $698.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

