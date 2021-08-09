ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.32.

ACAD stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.80. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,354,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,533,000 after buying an additional 476,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,960,000 after buying an additional 170,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,735,000 after buying an additional 294,464 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,786,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,886,000 after buying an additional 394,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

