Acerinox (ANIOY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Acerinox (OTCMKTS: ANIOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Acerinox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. "

7/29/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Acerinox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/30/2021 – Acerinox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/29/2021 – Acerinox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Acerinox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of ANIOY remained flat at $$6.25 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26. Acerinox, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Acerinox, S.A. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

