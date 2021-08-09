Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%.

Several analysts have commented on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $776.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $208,444.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock worth $1,295,005 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,707,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 120.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

